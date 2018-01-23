Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield reopens following jackknifed tractor trailer

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer crash caused trouble for commuters in Wethersfield late Monday afternoon.

According to police, a tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 91 Northbound by exit 26.

Officials say fuel spilled and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was notified of the incident.

Traffic: Click here for the live traffic map

Police say there have been no injuries reported and the scene was cleared around 1:00 p.m.

Authorities are reminding drivers to reduce speed during rainy and foggy conditions. Windshield wipers and headlights should also be turned on.