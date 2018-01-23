Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield reopens following jackknifed tractor trailer

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer crash caused trouble for commuters in Wethersfield late Monday afternoon.

According to police, a tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 91 Northbound by exit 26.

Officials say fuel spilled and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was notified of the incident.

Traffic: Click here for the live traffic map

Police say there have been no injuries reported and the scene was cleared around 1:00 p.m.

Authorities are reminding drivers to reduce speed during rainy and foggy conditions. Windshield wipers and headlights should also be turned on.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s