UConn men’s basketball hopes to get up for remainder of conference schedule

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)

The UConn men’s basketball team continues to try and grind its way through what’s turning in to a disappointing season. The Huskies got hammered by top-ranked Villanova on Saturday in Hartford.

Kevin Ollie’s guys are still one game above 500 with 10 wins and 9 losses.

From here on out it’s all about league play in the American Athletic Conference.

The Huskies host SMU Thursday in Storrs at 7pm. The Mustangs are one game ahead of UConn in the standings.

The Huskies are 3 and 3 in AAC play, three games out of first place but it feels a lot worse.

Guard Jalen Adams says he and his teammates don’t hear much of the outside noise regarding the Huskies.