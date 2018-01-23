UConn men’s basketball hopes to get up for remainder of conference schedule

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)

The UConn men’s basketball team continues to try and grind its way through what’s turning in to a disappointing season. The Huskies got hammered by top-ranked Villanova on Saturday in Hartford.

Kevin Ollie’s guys are still one game above 500 with 10 wins and 9 losses.

From here on out it’s all about league play in the American Athletic Conference.

The Huskies host SMU Thursday in Storrs at 7pm. The Mustangs are one game ahead of UConn in the standings.
The Huskies are 3 and 3 in AAC play, three games out of first place but it feels a lot worse.

Guard Jalen Adams says he and his teammates don’t hear much of the outside noise regarding the Huskies.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s