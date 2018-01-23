University of New Haven’s online criminal justice program ranks No. 1 in U.S.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The University of New Haven received quite the honor on Tuesday. U.S. News and World Report ranked the faculty in its graduate online criminal justice program first in the nation.

In a nationwide survey on online programs, the university’s faculty earned a perfect “100” score in the faculty credentials and training category. That category is a measure of online program instructors with academic credentials that match up to campus-based programs.

It also judged whether or not the online programs have the resources in place to train instructors to teach distance learners.

Overall, the University of New Haven’s online program tied for 31st in the country.