2 teens arrested in West Haven home invasion

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made Wednesday in a West Haven home invasion that happened back in October.

Police say at around 10 p.m. on October 11, 2017, a couple was returning to their home on Alling Street when they were forced inside by three men. The victims were pistol whipped and pushed to the ground, suffering injuries.

The couple was then robbed of their wallet, purse and cell phones, before the suspects fled.

According to police, an investigation led to the arrests of 19-year-old Dakari Harper and 19-year-old Bries Beckford, both of New Haven. Both were charged with home invasion, robbery, criminal use of a weapon, larceny and assault.

Police say both men were already incarcerated for previous crimes and were charged additionally in this incident.

The investigation remains underway for the third suspect.