CT Dept. of Public Health adds free or low-cost flu shot clinics

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– If you didn’t get the flu shot, you’re not alone. That’s why the Connecticut Department of Health is ramping up efforts to open flu shot clinics this weekend.

Milford added one Tuesday.

Related: Additional flu shot clinics held in Milford, Norwalk this week

“I think mostly, it’s not at the forefront of my mind which is horrible, but maybe. I should. I know I should,” said West Haven’s Kymberlee Powe, who had been putting off getting the vaccine.

“We think it will be a fairly busy clinic,” said the Director of Milford Public Health Deepa Joseph about the clinic they hosted Tuesday.

Influenza has been widespread this year. It’s in every state except Hawaii and already 30 children have died including one little 10-year-old boy from New Canaan. Milford is not immune

Related Content: Federal officials say flu epidemic has killed at least 30 children

Joseph said, “We’re seeing what would be expected at this time during this time of year. We are in the typical flu season.”

“We anticipate that it will increase a bit more which is why it’s important to encourage people to get the flu shot if they haven’t,” said Joseph.

Joseph says typically, they get about 75 people through their exam rooms for a typical clinic. Since they believe this one is in high demand, they expect to see more folks.

Related Content: US flu season gets worse, has ‘lot more steam’ than expected

Powe said she plans to get one. “I do really acknowledge the importance of a flu shot.”

For a full list of free or reduced cost flu shot clinics this weekend, click here.