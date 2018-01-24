Experts warn of big game ticket scams

Related Coverage Super Bowl LII tickets set to be the costliest ever

(WTNH) — The big game is less than two weeks away, and some of you may be planning a last-minute trip to Minnesota.

However, the Department of Consumer Protection is sending out a warning and reminding people to do their research and make sure you know what you’re getting before you make a purchase.

Folks are encouraged to buy tickets for the big game from a reputable site like eBay or from the actual venue.

You should also be wary of one-on-one transactions.

“What you should be looking for are the person-to-person transactions,” explained Howard Schwartz with the Connecticut Better Business Bureau. “In other words, if you buy from a person in a classified ad website, you don’t know what you are going to be getting. You might get counterfeit tickets. You might get nothing at all.”

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau also passes these suggestions along:

Ask about a refund policy

Make sure you get the tickets in time

Avoid anyone who wants an untraceable payment, like a pre-loaded debit card