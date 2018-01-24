Experts warn of big game ticket scams

By Published: Updated:
Official balls for the NFL Super Bowl LII football game are seen at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, in Minneapolis, MN. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

(WTNH) — The big game is less than two weeks away, and some of you may be planning a last-minute trip to Minnesota.

However, the Department of Consumer Protection is sending out a warning and reminding people to do their research and make sure you know what you’re getting before you make a purchase.

Folks are encouraged to buy tickets for the big game from a reputable site like eBay or from the actual venue.

Related Content: Super Bowl LII tickets set to be the costliest ever

You should also be wary of one-on-one transactions.

“What you should be looking for are the person-to-person transactions,” explained Howard Schwartz with the Connecticut Better Business Bureau. “In other words, if you buy from a person in a classified ad website, you don’t know what you are going to be getting. You might get counterfeit tickets. You might get nothing at all.”

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau also passes these suggestions along:

  • Ask about a refund policy
  • Make sure you get the tickets in time
  • Avoid anyone who wants an untraceable payment, like a pre-loaded debit card

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s