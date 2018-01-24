Hamden police officer involved in shooting at convenience store

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A Hamden police officer was involved in a shooting at the Krauszers convenience store in Hamden on Wednesday night, according to police.
Police said an officer responded to the Krauszers on State Street for a robbery in progress, at which time the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire.
The suspect ran away, and following a manhunt was captured.
Police said that at some point, the suspect received two apparent gunshot wounds and has been taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. The officer was not injured.
State Police will assume the investigation.
