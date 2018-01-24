Hartford man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking ring

Related Coverage 11 Hartford emergency responders treated after being exposed to Heroin, Fentanyl

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his role in a heroin trafficking ring on Wednesday.

Officials say 32-year-old Marcus Tyson of Hartford was sentenced to 5 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for his role in a heroin distribution ring.

Tyson was arrested in September 13, 2016 after the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department and the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Forest Street in Hartford. Officials say two other men, Byron Rivera and Ronald Perez were arrested that day as well.

At the time of their search, authorities say they found 39,000 bags of heroin, approximately 283 grams of unpackaged heroin, and three fentanyl patches. They say they also found scales, items to process and package heroin, two handguns, and numerous rounds of ammunition.

In June of 2017, authorities say Tyson pleaded to guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

According to authorities, Rivera and Perez have pleaded guilty as well. They say Rivera was sentence to 5 years of prison in August of 2017, while Perez is still waiting for his sentencing.