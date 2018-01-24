Hartford PD conducting DUI checkpoints Thursday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department will be conducting a DUI enforcement checkpoint Thursday night.

On Thursday Jan. 25, the Hartford Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint starting at 5 p.m. in the area of 72 Vine Street. The checkpoint will end on Friday Jan. 26, at 1 a.m.

Authorities say this checkpoint is part of the department’s ongoing expanded DUI enforcement program and it is supervised by the the department’s Traffic Division. They say the program is funded through a grant from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation DUI Enforcement Program.