(WTNH)–The Branford Hornets faced Daniel Hand at the Northford Ice Pavillion on Wednesday afternoon.

A big start for the Tigers in the first period. They score twice, including on a beautiful wrister by Mike McKeon. 2-0, Hand.

Branford responds in a big way. Jack Manware gets to work–his goal gets the Hornets on the board.

2-1 Hand after one.

In the second period, Spencer Engstrom to Manware ties the game.

Robbie Lionetti also scored, and Branford comes back to win.

6-2 the final.