Historic WWI Footage Gets a Makeover Plus Slayer is Calling it Quits

(CNN) — Peter Jackson is bringing century-old films to life. The filmmaker is restoring World War I footage for a feature documentary. Using modern production techniques, Jackson plans to hand-colorize and 3-D digitize the grainy black-and-white film, “to bring new life to the stories of ordinary people living through extraordinary times.” It’ll premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

After four decades of thrash-metal stardom, Slayer is taking its final bows with one more tour. So far, the band has announced shows beginning May 10 in San Diego, California, and running through June 20 in Austin, Texas.

During the tour, the band will make a stop at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. Their performance is slated for Friday, June 1 and tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday.

Tuesday’s oscar nominations were good news for producers with films at the sundance film festival right now: last year’s sundance films earned a total of 16 oscar nods. “get out” received four nominations… So did “call me by your name,” with both films up for best picture. And “mudbound” also received four nominations: for acting, writing, music, and cinematography. We’ll see which sundance movies this year are oscar nominees next year.

