Hyundai will recall 88,000 cars due to electrical short

(WTNH)–Hyundai is recalling nearly 88,000 cars due to an electrical short in the anti-lock break system. The car company says it could cause engine compartment fires, even when the car isn’t running.

The recall affects some 2006 Sonatas, and 2006 to 2011 Azeras. Dealers will install a relay to prevent a short-circuit from happening. Hyundai says its dealers will fix cars with no charge to owners.

The recall is expected to begin on February 23.

Owners will be notified and sent more information at that time.

