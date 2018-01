MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for a woman who allegedly used several credit cards from a stolen wallet.

According to police, on Dec. 2, 2017, a woman stole a wallet in Meriden and then used several credit cards from the wallet at multiple stores.

Police say the suspect used the credit cards at Best Buy, Toys R Us and Target in North Haven, as well as at a Walmart in Milford.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Meriden police at 203-630-6252.