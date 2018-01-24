New Haven police, Yale officials respond to fatal fall on York Street

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in New Haven are investigating a fatal fall on York Street that took place Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman has died after a fall at the Air Rights Garage located at 88 York Street.

At this time, it is not known what caused the woman to fall.

Police say traffic has been greatly impacted in the area of North Frontage Road between College and York Street. Units have closed that portion of North Frontage Road to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Officials say the road is expected to remain closed to facilitate the investigation.

New Haven police as well as Yale University police and Yale New Haven Protective Services are at the scene.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.