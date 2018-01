(WTNH) — We are getting a sneak peak of what to expect from Apple’s next system update.

iOS 11.3 will allow users to turn off functions that slowed down iPhones.

The upgrade will introduce a new setting that shows the health of an iPhone’s battery and recommends if it needs to be serviced.

iOS 11.3 will be available to the general public this spring.

