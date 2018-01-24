PD: Man gets into crash, attempts to carjack multiple people while being assisted

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Springfield, Mass. man is facing several charges following a number of incidents after a crash on Wednesday morning.

According to police, just before 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a gas station at 870 South Colony Road following reports of an assault taking place.

Officials say an investigation revealed 32-year-old Juan Laporte was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 Southbound on the Exit 14 on-ramp. A woman who was driving her vehicle noticed the accident and stopped to assist Laporte. Police say the woman drove Laporte to a nearby gas station to call police.

While in the parking lot, Laporte allegedly tried to take the woman’s keys and tackled her to the pavement.

According to police, a man came over and freed the woman while getting her away from Laporte.

Laporte then allegedly got into the driver’s seat of a Jeep while it was being refueled and started the car. Police say the man pumping the gas to the Jeep noticed the incident and jumped into the driver’s seat to stop Laporte. A second man allegedly attempted to enter the Jeep to help the victim but was thrown from the vehicle by its momentum.

Officials say the Jeep traveled out onto the road and back into the parking lot multiple times before striking a pole and coming to a stop.

Police say multiple men then restrained Laporte until units could arrive and arrest him.

Laporte is facing several charges, including Carjacking and Assault in the Third Degree. He was held on a $100,000 surety bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 25.

According to authorities, multiple people suffered minor injuries during the incident but no one required medical treatment.