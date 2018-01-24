President Trump calls out New Haven mayor Toni Harp for boycotting event

President Donald Trump, speaks to a gathering of mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH)–New Haven mayor Toni Harp was a no-show at an event at the White House on Wednesday, and that did not sit well with President Donald Trump.

“Toni Harp. Where’s Toni? Toni? Toni?, Uh-oh. Can’t be a sanctuary city person, I know. That’s not possible, is it?” Trump said.

Harp reportedly decided not to attend after learning that New Haven was one of several cities cited by the Trump Administration for their role as sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants.

Harp was one of several mayors, including New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who boycotted the meeting with the president. Harp is in Washington for a national meeting of mayors.

