Report: Nukes should be allowed to compete with wind, solar

Millstone nuclear power plant in Waterford, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut regulators are recommending the state become the latest to consider its nuclear power plants in the same category as other so-called clean generators, such as wind, solar or hydroelectric, when it comes to buying electricity.

A draft report from the Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority this week would clear the way for Dominion Energy, operators of the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, to bid for contracts on the state’s clean energy market.

The regulators say if the plant closes, it would mean building new traditional generating plants and result in a 25 percent increase in carbon dioxide emissions throughout New England. But the report also says Millstone likely will remain viable for at least another 17 years.

The final report is due to lawmakers on Feb. 1.

