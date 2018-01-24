Silver Alert issued for 11-year-old from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing child from New Haven.

According to police, 11-year-old Errin Jones was reported as missing on Jan. 24.

Officials describe Jones as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she stands around 4’10” and weighs around 150 pounds.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white and pink tinted sequins jacket and blue jeans.

Officials were unable to provide a picture of Jones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6321.