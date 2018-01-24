Silver Alert issued for 11-year-old from New Haven

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing child from New Haven.

According to police, 11-year-old Errin Jones was reported as missing on Jan. 24.

Officials describe Jones as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she stands around 4’10” and weighs around 150 pounds.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white and pink tinted sequins jacket and blue jeans.

Officials were unable to provide a picture of Jones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6321.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s