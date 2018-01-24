The Latest: Michigan State president announces resignation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar and other developments in the case (all times local):

9 p.m.

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has announced that she is resigning.

Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Many of the victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar.

In her resignation letter, Simon said as tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. She acknowledged she was a natural focus of the anger as president.

Simon, who earned her doctorate at Michigan State in 1974, was promoted to school president in 2005.

___

8:30 p.m.

___

___

5:40 p.m.

Another member of Michigan State University’s governing board is calling for school President Lou Anna Simon to resign over criticism that the university mishandled complaints that former campus doctor Larry Nassar was sexually assaulting athletes.

Dianne Byrum on Wednesday became the second of the university’s eight trustees to support her resignation. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molestation allegations.

She says in a statement that it is “clear that the public has lost confidence” in Michigan State’s administration, and “changes are needed to move the university forward.”

Byrum also says she is “disgusted” by comments from fellow trustee Joel Ferguson, who apologized Tuesday for saying there is a lot more going on at the university than “this Nassar thing.”

___

4:30 p.m.

Michigan lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly for a resolution seeking the ouster of Michigan State University’s president over allegations that the school missed chances to stop sports doctor Larry Nassar from sexually assaulting girls and women.

The state House approved the nonbinding measure hours after Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The resolution says legislators have “lost confidence” in President Lou Anna Simon’s ability to lead a transparent investigation, to implement changes, to protect students and to lead the university. It calls for her to resign or be fired by Michigan State’s governing board.

The board so far has stood behind Simon, while awaiting a review by Michigan’s attorney general.

___

4:10 p.m.

Michigan State University says Larry Nassar’s prison sentence is an “important step toward justice.”

Nassar was a sports doctor whose reputation in the gymnastics world brought many young elite gymnasts to his campus office. He admits sexually molesting them with his hands.

Michigan State spokesman Jason Cody says the crimes were “horrific and repugnant.” Nassar was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison Wednesday.

The Michigan attorney general plans to investigate how Michigan State handled years of allegations against Nassar. Critics have called for President Lou Anna Simon to resign.

The NCAA is conducting its own review.