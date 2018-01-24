Watertown police arrest man for alleged hit and run

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly striking an elderly person with a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to Watertown police, on Jan. 23 around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to 523 Main Street following a report stating that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

Upon their arrival, officers say they located 74-year-old Miratip “Mike” Ajro lying in the road with severe injuries.

Police say they received calls of a white Toyota Corolla fleeing the scene and striking two parked cars.

According to officials, they located the suspect’s vehicle approximately .7 miles north of the crime scene and took the operator, Andrew Pighinni, into custody.

Pighinni has been charged with Evading with Serious Injury and Failure to Drive Right.

The investigation is ongoing.