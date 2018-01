NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)

The North Branford boys secured a playoff spot with a 63-34 win over conference rival Hadaam Killingworth.

The Thunder-Birds were led by senior Brett Lequire, who had his first career triple double with 15 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jake Haeckel had a game high 23 points for North Branford.