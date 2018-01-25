Caroline Johnson announced as Murphy’s guest for Trump’s State of the Union

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) (WTNH)

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — New Britain resident and cancer prevention advocate Caroline Johnson has been invited to be Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy’s guest for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

A press release from Sen. Murphy’s office described Johnson as “a staunch advocate for early cancer screening and research funding…”

Johnson lost her husband, Scott, a New Britain firefighter and Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard to colorectal cancer in August, 2017. He was 43-years-old.

In the same release, Sen. Murphy said, in part:

Cancer has torn apart too many families, including too many people close to me. I’m glad I will have Caroline by my side at President Trump’s first State of the Union speech to shed light on the true greatness of our nation-strong, resilient, community-minded families like the Johnsons.”

President Trump’s State of the Union address will be delivered on Jan. 30.

