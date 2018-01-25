Cinema owner dies after hit-and-run crash

Related Coverage Watertown police arrest man for alleged hit and run

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut movie theater owner who was struck by a hit-and-run driver has died.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2E7QDIn) 74-year-old Miratit Ajro died Wednesday night at Waterbury Hospital.

Police believe Ajro was getting into his car after leaving the Country Cinema in Watertown on Tuesday night when he was hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Andrew Pighinni.

Authorities say Ajro was thrown onto the windshield of Pighinni’s car, which struck two other cars. Police say they found Ajro’s cellphone stuck in Pighinni’s windshield.

Pighinni, of Watertown, was charged with felony evading and failure to drive right. Police believe he was driving under the influence of heroin and say more charges may be added.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Pighinni has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.