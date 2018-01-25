City of New Haven issues public health alert following multiple overdoses on Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City of New Haven emergency authorities issued a public health alert Thursday afternoon following a string drug overdoses.

The alert went out around 4:30 p.m. in which officials said there was a spike in street drug ingestion and overdoses in The Hill section of New Haven near Congress Avenue and Vernon Street.

“That’s pretty sad that things like that are happening in this area,” said Isaiah Cave as he waited for a ride. The overdoses happened with blocks of a police substation and a school.

The city’s fire chief said his crews responded to four overdoses within one hour beginning at 2:52 p.m.

Authorities warned using any street drugs can result in death.

The alert in its entirety can be read below:

There is serious spike in Street Drug ingestion and overdoses during the past hour that have resulted in DEATH. Using any Street drugs CAN and MAY RESULT IN DEATH. PLEASE pass this information to those around you.”

During a press conference on Thursday night, police stated that one victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, two more were in cardiac arrest, and one has been placed in a medically induced coma and is now on life-support.

Investigators believe the overdoses are linked to synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Officials say Yale New Haven Hospital and other hospitals are working closely with officers.

Anyone with information on the origin of the potentially deadly drugs is asked to call New Haven Police Intelligence Unit at 203-946-6304. Officials say you can remain anonymous.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.