City of New Haven issues public health alert following multiple overdoses on Thursday

By , and Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City of New Haven emergency authorities issued a public health alert Thursday afternoon following a string drug overdoses.

The alert went out around 4:30 p.m. in which officials said there was a spike in street drug ingestion and overdoses in The Hill section of New Haven near Congress Avenue and Vernon Street.

“That’s pretty sad that things like that are happening in this area,” said Isaiah Cave as he waited for a ride. The overdoses happened with blocks of a police substation and a school.

The city’s fire chief said his crews responded to four overdoses within one hour beginning at 2:52 p.m.

Authorities warned using any street drugs can result in death.

The alert in its entirety can be read below:

There is serious spike in Street Drug ingestion and overdoses during the past hour that have resulted in DEATH. Using any Street drugs CAN and MAY RESULT IN DEATH. PLEASE pass this information to those around you.”

During a press conference on Thursday night, police stated that one victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, two more were in cardiac arrest, and one has been placed in a medically induced coma and is now on life-support.

Investigators believe the overdoses are linked to synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Officials say Yale New Haven Hospital and other hospitals are working closely with officers.

Anyone with information on the origin of the potentially deadly drugs is asked to call New Haven Police Intelligence Unit at 203-946-6304. Officials say you can remain anonymous.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s