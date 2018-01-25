Clinton police K9 receives protective vest

By Published:
K9 Sonny (Photo: Clinton police)

CLINTON, Con. (WTNH) — A K9 officer with the Clinton police department will be a little safer while fighting crime.

On Thursday, the Clinton police department announced that K9 Sonny received a bullet and stab protective vest.

Officials say the vest was made possible due to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is sponsored by the Blackwell family of Southington and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of FF Chris Blackwell FDNY R3 9-11-01.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Mass. Their mission is to provide assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

