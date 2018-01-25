Clinton police K9 receives protective vest

CLINTON, Con. (WTNH) — A K9 officer with the Clinton police department will be a little safer while fighting crime.

On Thursday, the Clinton police department announced that K9 Sonny received a bullet and stab protective vest.

Related Content: State police K9 Rocky receives protective vest

Officials say the vest was made possible due to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is sponsored by the Blackwell family of Southington and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of FF Chris Blackwell FDNY R3 9-11-01.”

Related Content: State Police K9 to receive protective vest

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Mass. Their mission is to provide assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.