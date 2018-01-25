De Blasio praises NYC during U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Coverage President Trump scolds New Haven mayor Toni Harp for boycotting event

NEW YORK (WTNH) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio bragged about his city on Thursday at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington.

The yearly meeting gathers leaders from cities across the country with populations of 30,000 or more.

The mayor touched on falling crime numbers, saying, “I can report to you today that New York City is the safest big city in this nation. I can report to you today that we, in the year 2017, have crime levels that were last experienced in New York City in the 1950s.”

De Blasio was one of several Democratic majors who backed out of a meeting with President Trump on Wednesday, including New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, that prompted the president to call her out.