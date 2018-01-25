Convicted murderer charged with attempted murder in officer-involved shooting in Hamden

By Published: Updated:
K'waun Cole (Photo: Hamden police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man was arrested on attempted murder charges Thursday after an officer-involved shooting at a convenience store on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 9 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of State Street and Ridge Road observed a person running across the parking lot of the Krauszer’s Food store, at 1959 State Street. After speaking with that person, the officer was informed of a robbery occurring at that store.

According to police, moments later when the officer entered the store, he saw a person wearing a black mask standing inside. The suspect then allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer and fired.

Related: Hamden police officer involved in shooting at convenience store

Police say the officer retreated to gain cover, before the suspect approached the front door of the store and engaged the officer in gunfire. The suspect then went back into the store, before fleeing through a side emergency door.

Police say while standing in an adjacent alleyway, the suspect then turned towards the officer and the officer fired several times, before the suspect ran.

After a search with the help of New Haven Police and a police K9, the suspect was found hiding underneath a parked car, suffering from gunshot wounds to his fingers and torso.

The suspect, who was later identified as 31-year-old K’waun Cole, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was treated and released.

Cole was then arrested and charged with robbery, criminal attempt to commit murder, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $1 million bond.

News 8 has obtained Connecticut State Police records which show that Cole is a convicted murder who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2007.

The incident remains under investigation by Hamden Police and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s