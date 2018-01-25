Convicted murderer charged with attempted murder in officer-involved shooting in Hamden

Related Coverage Hamden police officer involved in shooting at convenience store

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man was arrested on attempted murder charges Thursday after an officer-involved shooting at a convenience store on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 9 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of State Street and Ridge Road observed a person running across the parking lot of the Krauszer’s Food store, at 1959 State Street. After speaking with that person, the officer was informed of a robbery occurring at that store.

According to police, moments later when the officer entered the store, he saw a person wearing a black mask standing inside. The suspect then allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer and fired.

Police say the officer retreated to gain cover, before the suspect approached the front door of the store and engaged the officer in gunfire. The suspect then went back into the store, before fleeing through a side emergency door.

Police say while standing in an adjacent alleyway, the suspect then turned towards the officer and the officer fired several times, before the suspect ran.

After a search with the help of New Haven Police and a police K9, the suspect was found hiding underneath a parked car, suffering from gunshot wounds to his fingers and torso.

The suspect, who was later identified as 31-year-old K’waun Cole, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was treated and released.

Cole was then arrested and charged with robbery, criminal attempt to commit murder, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $1 million bond.

News 8 has obtained Connecticut State Police records which show that Cole is a convicted murder who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2007.

The incident remains under investigation by Hamden Police and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad.