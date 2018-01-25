Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour starting May 4

By Published: Updated:
Johnny Van Zant
FILE - In this April 9, 2016, file photo, Johnny Van Zant fronts the band Lynyrd Skynyrd during a convert before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla., more than 40 years after the band’s debut album was released. (AP Photo/Larry Papke, File)

(AP) — Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, more than 40 years after the band’s debut album was released.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced Thursday that the farewell tour will also feature Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special.

Related Content: Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Formed in Jacksonville, the band behind hits like “Free Bird,” ”Sweet Home Alabama” and “Simple Man,” was struck by tragedy when a plane crash in 1977 killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew. The lineup now includes Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie’s brother.

Related Content: Diamond says he has Parkinson’s, retires from touring

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 2.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s