PD: Woman dead, child injured in Hartford crash; convicted felon in custody

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a crash on Thursday night that left a woman dead and a child injured.

According to the Hartford Police Department, a crash took place at the intersection of Barbour Street and Westland Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man, who is a convicted felon, crashed into a vehicle, killing the woman inside. A child inside the second vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

According to police who were a block away conducting traffic enforcement, two other cars were also struck after the first collision took place. It is not known if those vehicles were occupied or if anyone else suffered any injuries.

Officials say the suspect was arrested in Oct. 2016 and spent less than a year in prison for possessing an illegal firearm. He was allegedly already on probation.

According to police, following the crash, the man was found to be in possession of narcotics and an illegal firearm.

No identities have been released at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.