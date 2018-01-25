President Trump scolds New Haven mayor Toni Harp for boycotting event

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven’s mayor got a public scolding from President Donald Trump. Toni Harp was one of several mayors boycotting a White House event over immigration policy.

What happened is first is, the justice department sent out letters to 23 so-called sanctuary cities demanding they prove they are cooperating with Trump immigration policies. As a result, a bunch of sanctuary city mayors boycotted a White House event.

The event was with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. They were supposed to meet with President Trump about infrastructure, drug addiction and other important issues. But once those letters went out to the sanctuary cities threatening subpoenas, a bunch of mayors decided to stay home.

President Trump seemed surprised when he called on #NewHaven Mayor Toni Harp yesterday and she wasn’t there. I’ll tell you why she boycotted the #WhiteHouse on GMCT. pic.twitter.com/QlfuN5Q4pQ — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 25, 2018

New Haven did not get one of those letters, but Mayor Harp boycotted anyway. That seemed to surprise President Trump. At one point in the meeting he called on her to stand up, said her name four times, and when he realized she wasn’t there he said, can’t be a sanctuary city person.

He then went on to scold the mayors who have decided to protect undocumented immigrants from Trump policies.

“My administration is committed to protecting innocent Americans, and the Mayors who choose to boycott this event have put the needs of criminal illegal immigrants over law abiding Americans,” said Trump.

Mayor Harp tells the New Haven Register that she felt it was an “inappropriate time to visit the president.” She indicated she supports the people of New Haven no matter where they came from.

The President brought up the dangers of undocumented immigrants, citing Kate Steinle, the white woman shot and killed by an undocumented immigrant in San Francisco three years ago. A jury later found that man innocent of murder and manslaughter charges.

The Mayors of New Orleans, Denver and New York also boycotted the event. Mayor Deblasio of New York calling Trump’s policies a “racist assault on our immigrant communities.”