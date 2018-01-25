PD: Surveillance footage released from attempted carjackings in Wallingford

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Surveillance footage has been released from the Wallingford gas station where a man allegedly attempted to carjack multiple people on Wednesday.

Officials say 32-year-old Juan Laporte from Springfield, Mass. allegedly attempted to carjack a woman who offered him help after he got into a car crash on Interstate 91.

Following the crash, authorities say a woman drove the suspect to a gas station in Wallingford so that he could call authorities.

Related Content: PD: Man gets into crash, attempts to carjack multiple people while being assisted

According to police, Laporte allegedly tackled the woman to the ground in the parking lot and tried to drive her car away.

Officials say Laporte then attempted to take another vehicle which was being filled with gas. Multiple people allegedly jumped onto the car in an attempt to stop Laporte.

The vehicle eventually stopped after striking a pole and a number of men restrained Laporte until authorities arrived.

Police say multiple people suffered minor injuries but are expected to be okay. Laporte is facing several charges, including carjacking and assault.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s