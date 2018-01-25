PD: Surveillance footage released from attempted carjackings in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Surveillance footage has been released from the Wallingford gas station where a man allegedly attempted to carjack multiple people on Wednesday.

Officials say 32-year-old Juan Laporte from Springfield, Mass. allegedly attempted to carjack a woman who offered him help after he got into a car crash on Interstate 91.

Following the crash, authorities say a woman drove the suspect to a gas station in Wallingford so that he could call authorities.

According to police, Laporte allegedly tackled the woman to the ground in the parking lot and tried to drive her car away.

Officials say Laporte then attempted to take another vehicle which was being filled with gas. Multiple people allegedly jumped onto the car in an attempt to stop Laporte.

The vehicle eventually stopped after striking a pole and a number of men restrained Laporte until authorities arrived.

Police say multiple people suffered minor injuries but are expected to be okay. Laporte is facing several charges, including carjacking and assault.