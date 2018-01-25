West Hartford PD: 2 women sought in Trader Joe’s purse theft

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the two women who allegedly stole a purse from a customer at a West Hartford store last week.

Police say on Wednesday, January 17th, between 3:30- 4 p.m., two women stole a purse from an unknowing customer at Trader Joe’s on New Britain Avenue. The suspects then allegedly went across the street to the Westfarms Mall and attempted to use the victim’s credit card to purchase items.

On Thursday, police released surveillance photos of the suspects. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two women.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police at 860-570-8999 x87364.