Closing, merger for some Connecticut Catholic schools

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven school will be shutting its doors.

The closure of Our Lady of Victory will take place following the end of the academic year.

Declining enrollment and escalating operation costs are just some of the reasons why the school will close.

Currently, only 94 students attend the school in grades pre-K to eight grade.

Our Lady of Victory served the community for 55 years.

Also announced by the Archdiocese of Hartford on Thursday was the opening of a STREAM school called East Shoreline Catholic Academy. St. Mary School in Branford will merge with Our Lady of Mercy School in Guilford. The new school will open for the 2018-2019 academic year and will be housed in the current location of St. Mary School.