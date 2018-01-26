Congressman Jim Himes to bring Bigelow Tea CEO to State of the Union address

(WTNH)–Connecticut representative Jim Himes (D) announced he would be bringing Bigelow Tea CEO, Cindi Bigelow, as his guest to the State of the Union on Tuesday, January 30.

“I’ve invited Cindi Bigelow, the CEO of Bigelow Tea, as my guest to the State of the Union,” said Himes. “Located in Fairfield, Bigelow has been family-owned and operated for three generations and deeply involved in the community with support of local veterans groups and organizations that provide food and shelter for the needy as well as events such as the Bigelow Tea Community Challenge, which has raised more than $1 million for charity. As we look for ways to grow and expand businesses in Connecticut and instill a renewed culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, Bigelow’s history and future serve as inspiration and example.”

“What an incredible honor to be invited by Congressman Himes to attend the state of the union as his Connecticut guest,” said Biegelow. “This is the first for me and I’m very excited to see something so important up close and personal. As the CEO of Bigelow Tea, I view leadership as a careful combination of vision, inspiration and drive. In this position you cannot forget you are a role model for everyone around you. I’m interested in what the President says in his remarks and how those words relate to those important tenets.”

Earlier Friday, Senator Richard Blumenthal announced he would bring East Hampton resident Theresa Leonard, who is co-founder of “the Underground” and a survivor of child sex-trafficking.

Senator Chris Murphy is bringing New Britain resident and cancer prevention advocate Caroline Johnson.

The State of the Union address is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday.