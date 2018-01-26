Cromwell holds reunion game for past stars, then beats Old Saybrook

(WTNH)–Cromwell High School boys’ basketball took out Old Saybrook on Friday night. The game was competitive early in the first quarter, as Victor Pascoe gets the three to drop.

The Panthers got some breathing room in the second quarter, thanks to Noah Budzik, who knocked down some deep threes.

Crowmell won, 77-64

Before the game, Cromwell celebrated its 58-year hoops history. They played a reunion game– with guys from all decades coming back to help celebrate.

Cromwell has played in the state final at least once every decade since the 1960s.