Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 took a drive to Waterbury during the 9 a.m. ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ newscast. The “Brass City” as it is known, borders Middlebury, Watertown, Wolcott, Prospect and Naugatuck in New Haven county.

Residents of the city made some great recommendations on what to see, do and eat by commenting on our Facebook post.

Performing arts shined through with people mentioning the great productions held at both the Seven Angels Theater as well as the Palace Theater where shows, music events and more take place. Waterbury was once home to a theme park in 1955 called Holy Land USA, a relic of the park, which has been closed, an illuminated 56-foot cross, still lights up Waterbury’s sky.

The Brass Mill Center, a mall, is still popular from people across the state as a destination for shopping.

As far as places to eat in the city, hundreds of comments mentioned establishments like Domenick and Pia Downtown Pizzeria, Ami’s Bagel Deli, Brass City Bistro and Third Day Cafe. Locals recommended Brassworks Brewing and Highland Brass Co as places to have a drink and enjoy the scenery.

