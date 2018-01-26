(WTNH) — There will be flu clinics open across the state this Saturday for those still looking to get the flu shot.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has made Saturday Jan. 27, State Flu Vaccination Day.

The agency says this is in effort to protect the public’s health and reduce the spread of the flu. They say anyone may attend any clinic at any of the locations below.

The vaccination is free, however the DPH is asking the public to bring their insurance card with them if they have one.

Here is the full list for Saturday’s flu clinics:

Branford – East Shore Health District: 688 East Main Street, Orchard Research Park, Branford – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cromwell (*) – Cromwell Town Hall: 41 W Street, Municipal Center, Cromwell – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fairfield – Health Department Nursing Office, 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Glastonbury (*) – Glastonbury Town Hall, 2155 Main Street, Glastonbury – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hartford – Arroyo Community Center at Pope Park: 30 Pope Park, Hartford – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Middletown (*) – Cromwell Town Hall: 41 W Street 3, Cromwell – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New London – Ledge Light Health District: 216 Broad Street New London – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Old Saybrook (*) – CT River Area Health District, 455 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orange – Orange Health Department, 605 A Orange Center Road, Orange – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stamford – Stamford Health Department: 888 Washington Boulevard, Stamford – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Storrs/UConn (UConn students only) – UConn Student Health Services: 234 Glenbrook Road, Storrs – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Storrs (*) – EO Smith High School: 1235 Storrs Road, Storrs – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Stratford – Stratford Health Department, 468 Birdseye Street, 3rd Floor Nursing Office, Stratford – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Haven – Orange Health Department 605 A Orange Center Road, Orange – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The (*) indicates that the child vaccine is only available for children over the age of 4 at these locations.