Hamden man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hamden on Thursday morning.

Police say at around 8 a.m., officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Skiff Street on the report of a car accident involving a pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that a man had been crossing Skiff Street when he was hit by a car that was traveling eastbound. According to police, he was not in the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The man, who was not identified at this time, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to contact Hamden Police at (203) 230-4000 Extension 8220.

