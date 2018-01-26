Harvard holds off Yale 54-52, stays undefeated in Ivy

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Chris Lewis had 16 points and 11 rebounds on Friday night and Harvard survived a late challenge to beat Yale 54-52.

Justin Bassey made a trio of free throws with 2:11 left to give the Crimson (8-10, 3-0 Ivy League) a 52-49 lead. After two scoreless minutes, the Bulldogs (8-11, 1-2) had the ball in the final seconds with a chance to tie. Miye Oni missed a 3-point attempt with five seconds left and Harvard’s Seth Towns secured the rebound. Towns made two free throws to push the lead to five and Alex Copeland hit a 3 at the buzzer for Yale.

Harvard led by as many as 16 in the first half, but Yale rallied to take the lead at 49-47 on Oni’s layup with 5:11 left.

Towns and Corey Johnson added 11 points each for the Crimson.

Copeland led the Bulldogs with 11 points and Trey Phills scored 10.

