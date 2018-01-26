Highlights: Hamden edges Notre Dame-West Haven boys’ basketball, 67-62

By Published:

(WTNH)–Notre Dame-West Haven was taking on No. 6 Hamden in high school hoops on Friday night.

The Green Dragons get out to a fast start. Vic Rosario was on fire in the first quarter. He hit a couple from long range.

Jason Shea wasn’t happy. Connor Raines trying to keep his team close–the pretty drive and scoop for two. Hamden was up 11 at the break.

This was a back and forth game the entire second half. The Green Dragons though, were a little too strong.
Jaylen Ricks with the layup.

Hamden wins it by the final score of 67-62.

Check out the highlights.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s