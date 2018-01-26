Highlights: Hamden edges Notre Dame-West Haven boys’ basketball, 67-62

(WTNH)–Notre Dame-West Haven was taking on No. 6 Hamden in high school hoops on Friday night.

The Green Dragons get out to a fast start. Vic Rosario was on fire in the first quarter. He hit a couple from long range.

Jason Shea wasn’t happy. Connor Raines trying to keep his team close–the pretty drive and scoop for two. Hamden was up 11 at the break.

This was a back and forth game the entire second half. The Green Dragons though, were a little too strong.

Jaylen Ricks with the layup.

Hamden wins it by the final score of 67-62.

Check out the highlights.