Killingworth Firefighters investigate deadly fire on Bridle Path Trail

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Killingworth Firefighters have confirmed that one person is dead after a blaze ripped through a home on Bridle Path Trail.

According to a release provided by the Connecticut State Police, State Troopers and the Killingworth Fire Department responded to 33 Bridle Path Trail on reports of a structure fire.

First responders found heavy fire in the front of the building. After searching the inside of the home, firefighters found a deceased male inside.

The State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

