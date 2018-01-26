Mercedes, guns, 20 pounds of marijuana seized in New London arrest

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–New London police have arrested 29-year-old Matthew Pemberton after finding 20 pounds of marijuana, and guns at an apartment on Willetts Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police said Pemberton is one of the residents of the apartment. Police also found digital scales, a money counting machine, and ammunition inside. They also seized a 2014 Mercedes E550.

Pemberton is charged with Operating a Drug Factory and Possession With Intent to Sell, among other charges.

Anyone with information about drugs/narcotics or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.