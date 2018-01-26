Milford man faces sexual assault charge

(Photo provided by the Milford Police Department)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  Milford man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.

The Milford Police Department‘s Special Investigations Unit were investigating a possible sexual assault on Thursday Jan. 25. They say the incident was reported to have happened early in the morning that day.

According to authorities a search warrant was obtained for police to take any evidence that was applicable to their investigation.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued Friday, which led to the arrest of 22-year-old Cristian Figeuroa of Milford.

Figeuro is being accused of multiple charges including, sexual assault, possession of a controlled substance, illegal sale of a controlled substance/narcotic, and many more. 

