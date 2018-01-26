New Haven man dead following one-car crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has died after a truck struck a tree New Haven Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities a pick-up truck struck a tree on James Street. They say the driver, 32-year-old Mokili Mwilelo, died at the scene of the crash.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash at 1:33 p.m. They say the impact from the truck hitting the tree was so violent that it split the vehicle in half.

The New Haven Police Department Traffic Division Officers are investigating this crash.

No further information is available at this time.