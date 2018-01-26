Panera asks government to define ‘eggs’

(ABC) — A breakfast battle is brewing and Panera is crying foul, saying the eggs in their competitor’s sandwiches aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

The bakery is now petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, arguing that only, “food made from cracked shell egg without addition of additives or further processing” should be called ‘eggs’. Panera says anything else should be referred to as ‘egg products’.

This petition comes as they roll out their own new line of made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, “featuring 100% real eggs.”

Blaine Hurst, Chief Executive Officer for Panera, said many large chains have modified egg foods.

Our view is if you ask for it egg you should get an egg. Over half of the large chains out there have eggs on their menu with five or more ingredients.”

Many fast food chains reheat pre-cooked, frozen egg patties, or use bulk liquid egg product. While eggs may be the main ingredient, they also contain things like preservatives to extend the shelf life, coloring to make it look better, and other ingredients that all help to give you the perfect fluffy egg.

Taco Bell and Starbucks are saying they aren’t misleading consumers. Both are pointing out that they list the ingredients for all of their food on their websites. Dunkin Donuts is also firing back, saying that all of their eggs are real; saying the additional ingredients, “are used to ensure integrity during the cooking process.”

McDonald’s uses fresh cracked eggs in its McMuffin, but does serve liquid and pre-made eggs in its other sandwiches.

