PD: Burglar found sitting in car after stealing TV from Hamden home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Stratford man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Hamden home and stealing a TV on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Dixwell Avenue on the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old James Rainieri sitting inside his car, after the homeowner had prevented him from leaving the area.

According to police, an investigation revealed that Rainieri had entered the home through an unlocked window and then stole a television.

Rainieri was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny. He was held on a $2,500 bond.