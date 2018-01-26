Police activity closes right lane on I-95 southbound in Fairfield

By Published: Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The right lane is closed on Interstate 95 southbound in Fairfield due to police activity.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, police activity has closed the right lane of I-95 southbound between exits 20 and 19.

The state agency is reporting that there is congestion between exits 24 and 19 on the southbound side of the highway.

There is no word on when the scene will clear.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

