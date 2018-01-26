No charges against Bridgeport officer in teen’s death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A spokesperson for the family of Jayson Negron announced Friday afternoon that no charges will be filed against the Bridgeport police officer involved in the teen’s shooting death last May.

According to Jeannia Fu, Spokeswoman for the Justice for Jayson Coalition, rookie Bridgeport police officer James Boulay was found by state officials to be justified when he fatally shot the unarmed teenager and wounded a 21-year-old man during a traffic stop.

Web Extra: Read the full report of the State’s Attorney Concerning the Death of Jayson Negron in the City of Bridgeport on May 9, 2017

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez said that Boulay opened fire when a stolen SUV driven by 15-year-old Negron suddenly went into reverse and nearly ran over Boulay on May 9, 2017.

Julian Fyffe was a passenger in the SUV. Fyffe and Negron’s family dispute the police account.

Fyffe has said he and Negron were left bleeding on the street for nearly 20 minutes before they received medical attention. Police said there were no dash cams or body cameras on the officer. There was video taken from a security camera from a nearby store that was never released to the public. That is one reason why protesters on Friday called the decision a “sham.”

“We are going to keep fighting this, and everyone in Connecticut can and should stand with us,” said Jeannia Fu. “We demand that the six members of the Criminal Justice Commission of Connecticut reopen the investigation immediately.”

Negron’s family and community activists have been calling for criminal charges against Boulay, and called out the Criminal Justice Commission of Connecticut to reexamine the case.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Walgreens on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, near where the shooting happened. They held and short rally before marching the few blocks to the Morton Government Center.

Along the march, protesters were flanked by several dozen police officers on foot and in marked and unmarked patrol cars. Several plainclothes officers were also spotted in the crowd among protesters. A number of streets were closed to clear a path for protesters.

“It creates more of a gap,” said Pastor William McCullough of the lack of trust between the community and police. “What he did was wrong and he ought to be punished for it,” McCullough said.

The ACLU released the following statement on Friday:

“Maureen Platt’s decision not to press charges against Bridgeport police officer James Boulay is part of a pattern of police not being held accountable when they hurt, kill, and discriminate against Black and brown adults and children in Connecticut and across the country.”

