Regional Business advisory firm explore the new tax bill

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Regional business advisory firm explains what the new tax bill means for citizens.

BlumShapiro, the largest regional business advisory firm hosted a forum in Cromwell called “Navigating the New Tax Bill: What the Federal Changes Mean for You”.

The event featured two leading national experts including former IRS Commission Mark Everson and former Senior Tax Counsel to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee Dean Zerbe.

These experts explained how federal modifications will change the way people file taxes in 2018, the implications of the new tax bill on local and international business, whether or not certain companies would be included in the new 20% tax deduction and a host of other topics.

