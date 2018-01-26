Regional Business advisory firm explore the new tax bill

In this Jan. 21, 2018, photo, lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building as night falls in Washington, and Congress continues to negotiate during the federal government shutdown. The deal that ended the government shutdown also further cut taxes, adding billions more to the national deficit. The tax cuts were a little noticed element of the much discussed deal, which provided funding to keep government agencies operating for about three weeks and renewed a popular health insurance program for poor children. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Regional business advisory firm explains what the new tax bill means for citizens.

BlumShapiro, the largest regional business advisory firm hosted a forum in Cromwell called “Navigating the New Tax Bill: What the Federal Changes Mean for You”.

The event featured two leading national experts including former IRS Commission Mark Everson and former Senior Tax Counsel to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee Dean Zerbe.

These experts explained how federal modifications will change the way people file taxes in 2018, the implications of the new tax bill on local and international business, whether or not certain companies would be included in the new 20% tax deduction and a host of other topics.

